Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football club investor Eagle files for US IPO, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Football club investor Eagle files for US IPO, Bloomberg News reports

Football club investor Eagle files for US IPO, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: The logo for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is displayed at the NYSE in New York City, U.S., July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Football club investor Eagle files for US IPO, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Vasco da Gama - Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 5, 2024 Botafogo owner John Textor before the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo
14 Jun 2025 08:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Eagle Football Holdings, one of the most active investors in global football clubs, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The France-based company submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the report added, citing a company statement.

The firm has been working with UBS Group AG on the potential IPO, the report said.

Eagle Football, run by U.S. businessman John Textor, holds stakes in multiple football clubs including Olympique Lyonnais, Crystal Palace and Brazil's Botafogo.

The SEC and Eagle Football did not immediately respond to request for comment outside regular business hours.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement