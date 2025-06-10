Football: Singapore beat Bangladesh 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup qualifier

SINGAPORE: The Lions hung on to beat Bangladesh 2-1 at the Dhaka National Stadium on Tuesday (Jun 10), courtesy of goals from Song Ui-young and Ikhsan Fandi.

The win, in spite of a second-half Rakib Hossain goal, means Singapore now have four points after their first two matches in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

They are top of their group, ahead of Hong Kong on goals scored, with Bangladesh third and India bottom. Each of the six group leaders will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Singapore are ranked 161st in the world rankings and Bangladesh are ranked 183rd.

However, Javier Cabrera's men recently added quality to their ranks with the likes of Sheffield United midfielder Hamza Choudhury and Shamit Shome, who had two caps for Canada, taking up citizenship.

Up against a physical home side, it was Tsutomu Ogura's men who had the better of the chances in the first 45 minutes.

After an early start where the Lions struggled to put together a coherent spell, it was a long throw which provided their first opening. A Jordan Emaviwe header fell to Song, but he was only able to direct the ball wide.

Singapore gradually found a foothold in the game as a smart header from Ikhsan dropped wide in the 15th minute.

Six minutes later, a better chance fell the way of Singapore's talisman, but he only found the side netting.