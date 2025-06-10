Football: Singapore beat Bangladesh 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup qualifier
Singapore now have four points after their first two matches and top their Asian Cup qualifying group.
SINGAPORE: The Lions hung on to beat Bangladesh 2-1 at the Dhaka National Stadium on Tuesday (Jun 10), courtesy of goals from Song Ui-young and Ikhsan Fandi.
The win, in spite of a second-half Rakib Hossain goal, means Singapore now have four points after their first two matches in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.
They are top of their group, ahead of Hong Kong on goals scored, with Bangladesh third and India bottom. Each of the six group leaders will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.
Singapore are ranked 161st in the world rankings and Bangladesh are ranked 183rd.
However, Javier Cabrera's men recently added quality to their ranks with the likes of Sheffield United midfielder Hamza Choudhury and Shamit Shome, who had two caps for Canada, taking up citizenship.
Up against a physical home side, it was Tsutomu Ogura's men who had the better of the chances in the first 45 minutes.
After an early start where the Lions struggled to put together a coherent spell, it was a long throw which provided their first opening. A Jordan Emaviwe header fell to Song, but he was only able to direct the ball wide.
Singapore gradually found a foothold in the game as a smart header from Ikhsan dropped wide in the 15th minute.
Six minutes later, a better chance fell the way of Singapore's talisman, but he only found the side netting.
The Lions were picking gaps through the middle of the park on occasion, and in the 30th minute, Ikhsan raced through, but a poor connection on the strike saw goalkeeper Mitul Marma claw the ball away.
Bangladesh had chances of their own, with the best one falling to Fahamedul Islam, whose shot was bravely blocked by defender Safuwan Baharudin.
Then came the defining moment for the Lions, as another towering header from Emaviwe resulted in the ball being played back in by Harhys Stewart. Song swept the ball in from close range, despite the shot deflecting off Choudhury.
Ikhsan got his reward in the 58th minute, after Marma palmed a Hami Syahin strike into his path and the forward held off his man to rifle home.
But the game was by no means done, as Bangladesh won the ball in the midfield and Hossain squeezed a shot under Izwan Mahbud from a Choudhury pass.
It was now the home side who bossed proceedings, with a header rebounding off the crossbar late on, but the Lions held firm to come away with the three points.
Tsutomu Ogura’s men drew 0-0 at home against Hong Kong in March, while Bangladesh also held India to a goalless draw.
The Lions have never qualified for the Asian Cup on merit, with their only appearance coming as hosts in 1984.
Singapore will next face India at home in October.