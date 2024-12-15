Support the Lions through thick and thin, former Singapore football coach Raddy Avramovic urges fans

Invited back as part of an initiative by ex-players such as former Lions striker Aleksandar Duric and supported by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), Avramovic is in Singapore for the first time since 2019.

"Forget about results, I have more satisfaction when I see those boys. I knew them as kids, they are now grown people, serious people and a lot of them stayed (in football)," he said.

Since Avramovic stepped down in 2012, the Lions have yet to make the final of the tournament, which is now known as the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The Lions' fortunes have waxed and waned, as regional rivals usurped Singapore as the powerhouse in the region.

But the message from Avramovic to the fans remains the same – get behind the team.

"They should come to support their team, (it) doesn't matter against who they are playing," he said.

"That way, it can give more confidence to the players, the players will feel a lot more relaxed, a lot easier to deal with everything on the field. Because they know the supporters are behind them."

This means backing the team even during lean spells, Avramovic said.

"It's easy to say: 'This player makes this mistake'. After a game, everyone is clever – too clever," he added.

"I don't think any player makes a mistake in a game that he is happy with what he did. That is the moment when you need to help him that he doesn't make (that mistake) again.

"There will be period when they cannot win, they will draw, they lose. But support them, give them (a) chance."

It is easy to get behind a winning team, he added.

"There's no point saying: 'Yeah, I support Singapore when they are winning'. It's easy," said the former head coach.

"They need that help when not everything is right, that's when they need that support. And I think this team needs that support."

A total of 12,391 fans showed up to support the Lions against Cambodia, which surprised Avramovic.

"You need to support your team," he added.

"THEY HAVE GOT THE RESULTS"

The Lions have registered a solid start to their campaign, with a 2-1 win over Cambodia before beating Timor-Leste 3-0.

They are currently second in Group A, behind Thailand on goal difference. The remaining team in the group is Malaysia.

A win against Thailand on Tuesday will send Tsutomu Ogura's men through to the semi-finals.

Should Singapore lose to Thailand but draw with Malaysia on Friday, they would still go through. Two draws in the remaining fixtures will also see the Lions progress.