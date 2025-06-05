Football: Singapore beat Maldives 3-1 in friendly ahead of crucial Asian Cup qualifier

SINGAPORE: Singapore beat Maldives 3-1 at the Bishan Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday (Jun 5).

A goal in the first half from Amirul Adli and an Ikhsan Fandi double put the Lions in the lead, before a late penalty from Ahmed Rizuvan reduced the deficit.

Singapore are three spots higher than the 164th-ranked Maldives in the FIFA rankings.

The Lions will face Bangladesh in a crucial 2027 Asian Cup third-round group C qualifier in Dhaka on Jun 10.

Singapore are grouped with Hong Kong, India and Bangladesh in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. Each of the six group leaders will qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Tsutomu Ogura’s men only managed a 0-0 home draw against Hong Kong in March, while Bangladesh also held India to a goalless draw.

The Lions have never qualified for the Asian Cup on merit, with Singapore's only appearance coming as hosts in 1984.