FAS launches investigation after Tanjong Pagar U-21 player caught on video punching Albirex opponent

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has begun a probe after a Tanjong Pagar United player was seen throwing punches at an Albirex Niigata opponent following a Singapore Premier League Under-21 game on Monday (Feb 10).

In response to queries from CNA, FAS said on Tuesday it was notified of the incident, which resulted in one player being sent to the hospital. The player was discharged on Tuesday morning.

In videos circulating online, the Tanjong Pagar player sprints from the touchline to land a blow on an Albirex player's face. The Tanjong Pagar player has to be held back by his team-mates as the Albirex player lies on the ground.

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at the Jurong East Stadium at about 10pm on Monday, adding that one person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, Tanjong Pagar United said it is aware of the incident and that it would like to "sincerely apologise" to Albirex Niigata, their players, and fans for the incident.

"The actions displayed by our player do not reflect the values and standards of our club. We do not condone violence and unsportsmanlike behaviour," said the club.

"The player was reprimanded for misconduct and further disciplinary actions would be taken against him."

Albirex Niigata declined to comment on the incident.