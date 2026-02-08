Ford shines as England overwhelm dismal Wales

LONDON, Feb 7 : England demolished Wales 48-7 at Twickenham on Saturday to extend their winning run to 12 games and launch their Six Nations title bid in style, thanks to a commanding performance that included a hat-trick from winger Henry Arundell.

There are few more dangerous playmakers in world rugby than George Ford when his side is on the front foot, and the flyhalf showcased his full range of talent as the hosts dismantled a demoralised Wales side who had lost 21 of their last 23 matches.

Arundell crossed three times in a first half in which Wales barely managed an attack and had two front-row players sent to the sin bin, as the underpowered visitors struggled to withstand England's relentless pressure.

Although England's precision deserted them in a scrappier second half, the damage had been done and they were able to close out a commanding win that deepened Welsh woes.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I thought by and large our performance was good, there is still a tinge of frustration in some aspects because we think there is more in us," Ford said.

Speedster Arundell notched England's opening try after eight minutes, collecting a flat pass from Ford to run over unopposed in an ominous sign for the visitors. He crossed again 10 minutes later, as Ford again set him up with a deft cross-kick to exploit the stretched 13-man Wales defence.

Number eight Ben Earl added a third in the same left corner, loitering wide as England again used their numerical advantage to pile on the points.

DEFEAT DEEPENS WELSH CRISIS

Tom Roebuck, replacing the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, ensured England picked up where they left off after the break with a walk-in after deft passing created another hole in the Welsh defence.

The heavy defeat added to the mounting crisis in Welsh rugby as the national side continue a dismal run of form and face the real threat of a third consecutive Six Nations wooden spoon.

"We are bitterly disappointed, mainly in the first half where we were ill-disciplined again," said Wales coach Steve Tandy.

Wales infringed constantly at the ruck, missed tackles, surrendered set-piece possession and looked lost for much of the match until England grew sloppy to give them a sniff at making the score respectable.

England captain Maro Itoje came on as a replacement but received a yellow card seconds later as England's indiscipline threatened to undermine a commanding display.

The visitors finally scored in the 52nd minute when winger Josh Adams stayed wide to catch a Dan Edwards cross-field kick and touch down.

England resumed their dominance, however, as Henry Pollock - on as a winger despite being a back-row forward - forced a penalty try, riding a high tackle as he blitzed over in the right corner.

Tommy Freeman added the final score to give England a shot at making it 50, only for man-of-the-match Ford to shank the conversion in perhaps his first error of the day.

Wales next play France while England face Scotland who lost their opening Six Nations game to Italy.