Ford starts for England against Australia, Freeman at centre

BAGSHOT, England :George Ford will start at flyhalf for England against Australia in the first of their four autumn internationals on Saturday, with Fin Smith on the bench and no place for Marcus Smith.

In a Northampton-heavy backline, Alex Mitchell is scrumhalf with Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman - who played all three British and Irish Lions tests against Australia on the wing - in the centres. The two started in midfield for England's win over Wales in this year's Six Nations.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tom Roebuck are on the wing, with Freddie Steward at fullback in the team named by coach Steve Borthwick on Tuesday - two days ahead of schedule.

There is no place in the squad for 19-year-old Saracens winger Noah Caluori, while in-form centres Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence also miss out.

In the pack, Bath flankers Guy Pepper and Sam Underhill start with Ben Earl of Saracens at number eight.

TOM CURRY ON BENCH

Sale hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie can win his 50th cap off the bench, while teammate Tom Curry is also among the replacements despite not playing any rugby this season following surgery. Flanker Henry Pollock is also on the bench.

England, who have won seven games in a row, also play Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina in November, when they will seek the victories needed to consolidate their place in the top six of the world rankings, which will secure a high seeding for the 2027 World Cup when the draw is made in December

"We’re excited to test ourselves against a strong, in-form side," said Borthwick, whose team lost to the Wallabies after a last-minute try in the same fixture a year ago.

"Australia have had four months together, so it’ll be a great challenge for us first up. We’ve worked hard with the time we’ve had, and the players can’t wait to play in front of a passionate home crowd."

England team to play Australia on Saturday.

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 38 caps) 14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 6 caps) 13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 20 caps). Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps) 10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 102 caps) – vice-captain 9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 23 caps)1. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 14 caps)2. Jamie George (Saracens, 102 caps) – vice-captain 3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 93 caps) – captain 5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps) 6. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 3 caps) 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 42 caps) 8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 42 caps)

Replacements:16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 49 caps) 17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 71 caps) – vice-captain 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 50 caps)19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 10 caps) 20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 61 caps)21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) 22. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 10 caps) 23. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)