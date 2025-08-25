Forest boss Nuno says exit speculation 'absurd'

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo dismissed speculation that he is considering walking away from the Premier League club, calling the rumours "absurd" after his side's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Nuno added fuel to exit rumours on Friday when he revealed his relationship with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated, saying it was no longer built on trust.

Last season, Forest downplayed a heated conversation between the two after Marinakis came onto the pitch to speak with the Portuguese at the end of a match.

"Absolute nonsense. Absurd. This narrative, it's absurd," Nuno told reporters when asked if he could leave the club.

When asked whether he was confident he would remain at Forest by the end of the close-season transfer window, he said: "I cannot answer that question, but what I know is that I am working and trying to do my job the best I can.

"Of course, the situation has to be solved and we are responsible people. We can have a good conversation to create a good platform for what is more important, the team.

"We're going to have it. We must. We need to have this conversation and we will have it. This is what I think is more important than anything."

Forest are fourth in the league after taking four points from their opening two matches. They next face West Ham United.