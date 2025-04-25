Forest FA Cup semi no different to other games, says Nuno

Nottingham Forest compete in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1991 this weekend, but with the club also aiming for Champions League qualification, the tie holds no more importance than their other games, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Friday.

Forest won that last semi-final but have not lifted the FA Cup since 1959, while their most recent trophy win was a League Cup success in 1990 which came during the club's golden era under Brian Clough.

Clough's Forest won the league title in 1978, back-to-back European Cups and four English League Cups, but were relegated in 1993 in his last season at the club.

Nuno has brought the good times back to the City Ground, and does not feel the need to change his approach ahead of Sunday's quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

"Inside our preparation, this game is not different from any other one," the Portuguese coach told reporters.

"So we have retained our normal cycle of preparation and we approach the same, knowing that it's going to be a tough match but it's a special occasion, we have to enjoy it.

"The importance of the game is exactly the same as the previous one, and the next one. So the approach is exactly the same."

Forest are fourth in the league standings, one point behind Manchester City, and aiming for a return to Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 1980.

After suffering two consecutive league losses, Forest bounced back with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, which was also a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the Cup semis.

"It helps a lot. The best way to prepare the match is when you perform well in the previous one," Nuno said.

"And I think we did, we bounced back from previous performances and the players were good, so we are confident."

Forest reached the semi-final with three consecutive penalty shooutout wins against Exeter City, Ispwich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion, and the winner of Sunday's game will meet either Crystal Palace or Aston Villa who play on Saturday.