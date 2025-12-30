Logo
Forest lodge complaint over officiating in Man City defeat - reports
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - December 27, 2025 Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - December 27, 2025 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shakes hands with Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn
30 Dec 2025 11:12AM
Dec ‌30 : Nottingham Forest have filed a complaint with England's professional referees body (PGMOL) over the officiating in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on ‌Saturday, British media reported.

The ‌club contacted PGMOL on Monday to request the VAR audio from the match, the reports said.

Forest manager Sean Dyche said after the ‍match that Rayan Cherki’s 83rd-minute winner should have been disallowed for a foul on Morgan Gibbs-White in the ​build-up.

He also ‌argued that City defender Ruben Dias should have been given ​a second yellow for a foul ⁠on Igor Jesus ‌after the break.

Forest, who are ​one spot above the relegation zone in 17th, did not ‍immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment outside normal UK business hours.

(Reporting ​by Karan Prashant ‌Saxena in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
