Forest manager urges players to give it all in last four games of season

NOTTINGHAM, England :Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo urged his players to give a final push and finish the season strongly after a surprise home loss to Brentford on Thursday saw them miss out on a chance to go third in the Premier League and consolidate their hopes of competing in the Champions League next season.

Instead Forest remain in sixth position, outside of the Champions League slots, as they suffered a fourth defeat in their last five matches in a sudden slump after months of consistent form which had pushed them into contention for a place in European club competition.

“It is very important,” said Espirito Santo of the need to return to winning ways with four fixtures left in their campaign.

“We are here because we deserve to be on this run. Now that we are here, we have to give it our all,” he told reporters after the 2-0 defeat at the City ground.

He said he was not concerned about another loss for Forest, coming swiftly on the heels of defeat to Manchester City in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, but more about his team’s form as they ready to meet Crystal Palace away on Monday.

“I’m concerned about us; how can we compete against Palace, how can we be ourselves again, how can we be dominant even when we don’t have the ball? We don’t have to change, we have to go back and find our better version.

“We have been clear and spoken many times about how we play. Our basic is being compact and solid, we don’t give away chances. We are a team that always covers, so our opponents have to do much more to achieve what they achieved today. With all respects to Brentford, it was too easy for them.”

Espirito Santo said he was confident Forest would rally despite mounting pressure.

“I see belief, desire and commitment. But the reality is we are struggling in some aspects of our game - focus and determination to be practical and solve the situations that are simple to solve,” the manager added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kim Coghill)