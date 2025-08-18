Forest sign French striker Kalimuendo from Rennes

Nottingham Forest have signed French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Financial details of the transfer were not revealed but British media reported Forest paid about 26 million pounds ($35.19 million) for the 23-year-old.

Kalimuendo came through Paris St Germain's academy and had two loan spells at Lens before joining Rennes in 2022, scoring 40 goals from 112 appearances in all competitions. At Lens, he netted 21 goals in 65 appearances.

Kalimuendo was impressive in 2024-25, with 18 goals and four assists in 34 matches for Rennes. He was part of the France squad that won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"This is a proud moment for me, joining a team who had a strong season last year and a club with great history," Kalimuendo said.

"I'm ready for the challenge, and I arrive here with good experience. I had a good season last year with goals and assists but I want more and want to reach a new level here."

Forest have spent about 147 million pounds on seven signings in the transfer window, including three in the last three days.

Kalimuendo joins midfielder James McAtee from Manchester City for 30 million pounds and winger Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town for 37.5 million at the City Ground.

Forest, who finished fifth last season, began the new campaign with a 3-1 home win over Brentford on Sunday. The Midlands club are also playing in the Europa League, which will be their first European campaign since 1996.

($1 = 0.7388 pounds)