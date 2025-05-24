Forest stop Sky commentator Neville from covering final game

Gary Neville said he has withdrawn from coverage of the Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea on the final day of the season after Forest refused to give him accreditation following his criticism of the club's owner.

Neville had criticised Evangelos Marinakis when the Forest owner came on to the pitch and expressed his frustrations after a draw with Leicester City as he could not understand why the injured Taiwo Awoniyi was not substituted.

Neville described the owner's remonstration as "scandalous", adding that Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo should "negotiate his exit" after it appeared that Marinakis had taken out his frustrations on the Portuguese manager.

Forest later dismissed reports of the heated confrontation between Marinakis and Espirito Santo as fake news.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Neville was told he would be commentating at the City Ground on Sunday when Forest face Chelsea in a match that could decide if they play in the Champions League next season.

"I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I've had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage," Neville said in a statement on Friday.

"I've dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action.

"Personally, I think it's disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision.

"Whilst they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it's symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club."

Reuters has contacted Forest for comment.

Seventh-placed Forest must win to stand a chance of qualifying for the Champions League while a draw or a loss would only be good enough to get into the Europa League or Conference League.