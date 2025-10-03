Forest's Postecoglou unfazed by job pressure after winless start

Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou has no time to think about his job security, saying on Friday he knew months before that he would lose his job at Tottenham Hotspur but still kept his eyes on the prize as they won the Europa League.

Forest remain winless in any competition after Postecoglou replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach a month ago, with the team losing four of their six games since he took charge.

Fan frustration came to a head on Thursday when Forest suffered a 3-2 Europa League home loss to Midtjylland, prompting the home supporters to chant, "You're getting sacked in the morning," which Postecoglou said he was not surprised by.

"It's a valid assumption in modern football that there is always a manager that is under pressure. That's just part and parcel of what we do, but I don't think that way," the Australian told reporters.

"Put it this way: I knew I was getting sacked at Tottenham about three or four months before I did, but that didn't stop me from winning something. It doesn't enter my head," he added following his dismissal at the end of last season.

"My responsibility lies in making sure this football club progresses and gets to a position where it can challenge for things.

"If I start putting timelines to that or worry about what is going to happen next week then I am not performing the role I have been given. I just don't think it is helpful to anyone."

FOREST ARE CHASING GAMES, SAYS POSTECOGLOU

Postecoglou said he needed time to change things but also underlined the fact that a lack of focus in decisive moments often left them playing catch-up after the damage was done.

"We are having to chase games a fair bit and while we are creating opportunities we are not being as ruthless as we can be to see out games. It's a combination of things that we need to fix," he said.

"It seems to be the mindset of the players that first we need to get punished (before we get going). We are letting ourselves down in key areas in football that change football matches.

"You have got to be honest with your feedback. There is no point in masking over the opportunities we have let slip in the last few games."

His side visit Newcastle United on Sunday and Postecoglou, the first permanent Forest manager in 100 years to fail to win any of his opening six matches, said he expected a tough game as he seeks his first victory.

"If we can go there and get a result then it would certainly lift everybody and get the belief we can turn our current situation around," he said.

"It's a cracking atmosphere, an exciting fixture too, so I am looking forward to it."