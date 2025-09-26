Former Black Caps coach Stead takes up NZ high performance role

Gary Stead has taken up a high performance role at New Zealand Cricket three months after standing down to bring an end to his successful seven-year reign as coach of the Black Caps.

NZC said Stead, who led New Zealand to the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021, will work three days a week in the high-performance programme and have a specific brief in the areas of player and coach development.

"New Zealand cricket's very much been at my heart for the past 30 odd years and to be able to keep contributing to the game I love is really special," the 53-year-old said in a NZC news release.

"If I can pass on some of my skills and experiences to the wider cricket network and in turn help the Black Caps and White Ferns win on the world stage - than that would be really satisfying."