Former champion Kvitova handed Wimbledon wildcard
Former champion Kvitova handed Wimbledon wildcard

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 9, 2025 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her round of 32 match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

18 Jun 2025 06:17PM
LONDON :Two times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been handed a wildcard to the women's singles draw after being ranked too low for direct entry, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Czech, winner at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, began her comeback from a 17-month maternity break last February.

The 35-year-old, a former world number two, is currently 572nd in the WTA rankings. She lost in the first round of a WTA 500 event on grass at Queen's Club earlier this month.

Kvitova was the only non-British player on the initial list of wildcards, which includes former British men's number one Dan Evans.

Source: Reuters
