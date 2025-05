PARIS :Former champion Stan Wawrinka has received a wild card entry for this year’s French Open, granting him a spot in the main draw of the Grand Slam at Roland Garros, organisers said on Tuesday.

Switzerland's 40-year-old three-times major champion, who has been battling back from a series of injuries, has dropped to 132 in the ATP rankings.

He won the title in Paris in 2015.

The French Open will be held from May 25-June 8.