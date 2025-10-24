Former Chelsea winger Ziyech joins Morocco's Wydad

Morocco and former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has joined Wydad Casablanca on a free transfer, the Moroccan Pro League club announced on Thursday.

The Netherlands-born forward played a key role in leading Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 but has never before played for a Moroccan club.

"The world waits ... The wizard is here, Ziyech at Wydad," the club posted on X.

Ziyech, 32, left Al-Duhail by a mutual agreement in May after spending four months at the Qatari club following his move from Galatasaray. He began his career at Heerenveen before lengthy spells at other Dutch clubs, Twente and Ajax.