Former City boss Taylor named head coach of Liverpool women

MANCHESTER, England :Gareth Taylor has been appointed head coach of Liverpool's women's team, the club announced on Friday, five months after being sacked by Manchester City.

The 52-year-old coached City for five years, leading them to FA Cup and League Cup triumphs, and a narrow second-place finish to Chelsea in the Women's Super League in 2024 that was decided by goal difference.

But he was fired by City in March, just five days before their League Cup final against Chelsea, with the club citing the team's underperformance.

City went on to finish fourth in the WSL this past season while Liverpool were seventh.

"Everyone in football knows about the history, size and potential of (Liverpool), and I am really looking forward to the task ahead," Taylor said. "Our aim is to create a team that supporters can be proud of, which plays good football and which will hopefully bring success along the way."

Andy O'Boyle, managing director of Liverpool's women's programme, hailed the appointment, saying Taylor "has a proven track record of building successful, identity-driven teams and his ability to develop players and help them reach the next level is second to none."

Taylor will take charge of Saturday's closed-door friendly against Aston Villa at Bodymoor Heath.

The WSL season kicks off on September 6.