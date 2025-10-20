Logo
Logo

Sport

Former Dutch winger Drenthe suffers stroke
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Former Dutch winger Drenthe suffers stroke

Former Dutch winger Drenthe suffers stroke

FILE PHOTO: Football - Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Hillsborough - 14/15 - 29/11/14 Royston Drenthe - Sheffield Wednesday Mandatory Credit: Action Images / John Clifton

20 Oct 2025 12:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Real Madrid and Feyenoord winger Royston Drenthe has been admitted to hospital after a brain stroke, a group of former Dutch and Belgian footballers said on Sunday.

FC De Rebellen, a group including 38-year-old Drenthe, said on Instagram he had the stroke on Friday. "He is receiving good care and is in good hands," their post said.

Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives.

"The team and everyone involved hope for a speedy recovery. Royston's family asks for peace and privacy during this period so they can offer him the necessary support and space for his recovery," the post added.

Drenthe, who retired in 2023, also had a spell in England, with Everton, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement