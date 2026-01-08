LONDON, Jan ‌7 : Former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Martin Chivers has died at the age of 80, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Chivers scored 174 goals in 367 first-team appearances for Spurs from 1968-76, helping them win the ‌League Cup twice and the UEFA ‌Cup.

He remained the club's top scorer in Europe with 22 goals until Jermain Defoe passed his tally in 2013.

When Chivers joined Tottenham from Southampton in 1968 he became the country's most expensive player at ‍a fee of 125,000 pounds ($168,000).

Chivers played 24 times for England, scoring 13 goals. His final international appearance was against Poland at Wembley in 1973 when England failed to ​qualify for the ‌1974 World Cup finals.

The Tottenham players will wear black armbands during Wednesday's Premier League game ​at Bournemouth.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the ⁠passing of our legendary ‌former striker, Martin Chivers," the club said in ​a statement.

"Rest in peace, Martin. One of the all-time greats."

Former Spurs forward Steve Archibald expressed ‍his condolences on X: "He was like (a) Rolls Royce, so ⁠smooth in his movement, excellent in the air and ​a great finisher," said ‌the Scot.

($1 = 0.7424 pounds)