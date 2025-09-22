Logo
Former England centre Joseph retires at 34
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Nations Cup - England Training - The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington, Britain - November 25, 2020 England's Jonathan Joseph during training Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

22 Sep 2025 08:17PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2025 08:20PM)
Former England centre Jonathan Joseph has retired from professional rugby at the age of 34, after sustaining an injury in December that left him unable to run.

Joseph, who scored 17 tries in 54 internationals, helped England win three Six Nations titles and was part of the squad who reached the 2019 World Cup final.

"I picked up quite a big injury in December... that I haven’t managed to fully recover from," Joseph said in a video shared by England Rugby on Instagram. "I’m still unable to run, so it makes sense to call it a day."

Source: Reuters
