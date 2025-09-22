Former England centre Joseph retires at 34

Former England centre Jonathan Joseph has retired from professional rugby at the age of 34, after sustaining an injury in December that left him unable to run.

Joseph, who scored 17 tries in 54 internationals, helped England win three Six Nations titles and was part of the squad who reached the 2019 World Cup final.

"I picked up quite a big injury in December... that I haven’t managed to fully recover from," Joseph said in a video shared by England Rugby on Instagram. "I’m still unable to run, so it makes sense to call it a day."