Former England coach Eriksson died heavily in debt
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Friendly Match - Liverpool Legends v Ajax Legends - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 23, 2024 Liverpool Legends manager Sven-Goran Eriksson being interviewed before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - League B - Group 2 - England v Finland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 10, 2024 Former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is seen on a big screen before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
15 Jan 2025 07:44PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2025 08:05PM)
:Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, the first foreigner to lead the England national team, died with debts of over 3.8 million pounds ($4.64 million) following years of financial mismanagement.

Eriksson, who died in August last year at the age of 76 having earlier announced that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, left assets worth 4.8 million pounds but owed 8.64 million.

Most of Eriksson's debts were tax related in the UK, owing 7.25 million pounds to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), according to Swedish media reports.

Eriksson, who managed England between 2001 and 2006, had previously spoken of losing 10 million pounds to a financial adviser and admitted that he had no idea how much money he had or where it was.

($1 = 0.8182 pounds)

Source: Reuters

