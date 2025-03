LONDON : Former Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan has died of prostate cancer at his home in South Africa, the Irishman's family said on Thursday in a statement. He was 76.

Jordan, who later became a television pundit and entrepreneur, ran his eponymous team from 1991 to 2005.

"EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence," the family said in the statement.