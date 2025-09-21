Former Liverpool, Chelsea women's manager Beard dies aged 47

Former Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard has died at the age of 47, the two Women's Super League (WSL) clubs said late on Saturday.

Beard led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014, before returning in 2021 and guiding them back to the top-flight after two seasons in the second tier.

He left Liverpool in February, with his last coaching role coming in a brief spell in charge of Burnley between June and August.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt's family and friends at this devastating time," Liverpool said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club."

Liverpool said their WSL fixture at Aston Villa on Sunday had been postponed.

Beard began his managerial career at Millwall before moving to Chelsea in 2009.

"Matt was someone who helped shape Chelsea Women during his three years in charge between 2009 and 2012, laying much of the foundations prior to Emma Hayes' arrival," Chelsea said.

"Matt was integral to the growth of the women's game in this country and is a man who will be sadly missed by everyone in the footballing community."