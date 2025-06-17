Former NFL executive Rolapp appointed PGA Tour CEO

The PGA Tour announced Brian Rolapp as its new CEO on Tuesday with the former NFL executive set to take on the role later this year as Commissioner Jay Monahan transitions his day-to-day responsibilities.

A committee consisting of officials such as Monahan, as well as golfers Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, unanimously recommended Rolapp for the role.

"A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026," Monahan said in a statement.

"Since then, we've worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We've found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He will serve as CEO of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises, the golf circuit's for-profit entity.

Rolapp, who joined the NFL in 2003, became the COO of NFL Media and then CEO of NFL Network. He was also the NFL's Chief Media and Business Officer, overseeing the league's commercial businesses, including broadcast and digital rights, and launched its digital platform NFL+.

"I come from the National Football League, so I'll be the first to admit - I've got a lot to learn about golf. But I love the game, I play the game, and I am a PGA Tour fan myself," Rolapp said in an open letter.

"To that end, I cannot wait to meet every one of our players, get in front of as many fans as possible, and better understand the needs of our partners."

In February, the PGA Tour said it was closer to reaching a deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, launched in 2022, which would help end the years-long divide in professional golf.