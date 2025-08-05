Former South Korea coach Shin takes over at Ulsan HD

South Korean champions Ulsan HD have appointed former national team manager Shin Tae-yong as their coach, the K-League club said on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old replaces Kim Pan-gon, who left Ulsan by mutual consent after the weekend's 3-2 loss to Suwon FC.

Shin, who led South Korea at the 2018 World Cup and most recently worked as Indonesia coach, takes over with Ulsan seventh in the standings, 23 points adrift of leaders Jeonbuk Motors after 24 matches.

Kim left after 13 months in the role having replaced Hong Myung-bo following his appointment as South Korea coach in July last year.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Kim guided the club to the league title last season and was in charge during their involvement in the Club World Cup in the United States in June.

Ulsan's first game under Shin, who last worked in the K-League in 2012 at Seongnam Ilhwa, is on Saturday against Jeju United.