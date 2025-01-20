Former Tottenham player Alli signs with Serie A side Como

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has signed an 18-month deal with promoted Serie A side Como, with an option to extend for an additional year, the Italian club said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old former England international has 194 Premier League appearances, having scored 51 goals and 34 assists. He joined Everton in January 2022 after eight years at Spurs but only managed 13 outings due to recurrent injuries.

Alli last played for the Merseysiders in August 2022 as his injury issues continued. He was also loaned out to Turkish side Besiktas for a season after which he focused on recovery.

"The club believes in Dele’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form. His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the squad," Como manager Cesc Fabregas said in a statement.

"The club recognises his exceptional talent and is excited to bring him into the team. The focus will be on providing Dele with a supportive environment where he can gradually integrate into the squad."

Como, who are 17th in Serie A, host Udinese on Monday.