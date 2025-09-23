Former Wales coach Sherratt returns as one of the assistants

CARDIFF :Matt Sherratt, who served as Wales interim coach earlier this year, has quit his job at Cardiff to return to the national team set-up as an assistant to Steve Tandy, who took over from him.

Wales said on Monday that Sherratt will join Tandy's backroom staff as Wales attack coach on a full-time basis.

Sherratt took over as Wales caretaker for three games in the Six Nations following the departure of Warren Gatland and stayed for the July tour of Japan, which saw Wales finally end their record run of 18 consecutive Test defeats.

He leaves six days before Cardiff kick off their United Rugby Championship season against the Lions on Saturday.

"The timing is not ideal; however, I am confident that the club is in good hands with some excellent coaches and staff behind the scenes," Sherratt said in a statement on Monday.

"This was obviously a difficult decision to make as Cardiff is genuinely a club that means a huge amount to me and my family, and it's also one that's heading in the right direction.

"However, opportunities in the international game do not come around often, and the chance to test myself at the highest level, while returning to a more hands-on role, is something I could not turn down," he added.

Tandy will debut as Wales coach in November when they host four tests on successive November weekends at the Principality Stadium against Argentina (9th), Japan (15th), New Zealand (22nd) and South Africa (29th).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)