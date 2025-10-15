Former West Ham coach Potter open to taking Sweden job

Former West Ham United coach Graham Potter is open to managing Sweden following Jon Dahl Tomasson's sacking on Tuesday, which would mark a return to the country where he enjoyed most success.

Tomasson was fired with Sweden bottom of their World Cup qualifying group on one point after four matches.

Potter, dismissed by West Ham in September, spent over seven years at Swedish club Ostersund, guiding them from the fourth tier to the top flight and European competition.

"I'm between jobs and open to anything where I feel I can contribute," Potter told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen from his house in Sweden.

"I have strong feelings for Sweden. I have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to Swedish football.

"Two of my children were born here, I've experienced several different leagues here. I feel I have a deep understanding of the country and its football culture."

Potter lasted less than seven months at Chelsea before joining fellow London club West Ham, which ended up as another short-term appointment.

"I'm at a point where the next thing I take on has to be something I truly believe in," Potter said.

"I need to feel I can help and that I'll be supported. I've gained a lot of experience so far and I'm very grateful for the career I've had.

"But I'm only 50, and I still have a lot to offer. It's not about finding a job at a specific level, but finding something where I feel I can make a difference."

Potter denied media reports that he had already spoken to the Swedish federation, but if they do come calling, contract details and money will have little bearing on his decision.

"I've been fortunate to have the career I've had. That means I'm in a very good financial position," Potter said.

"It's reached a point where I don't have to consider money as a reason to take or not take a job."