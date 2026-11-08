Former world number three Ferrer to join Ruud's coaching set-up

Nov 8 : Spain's former world number three David Ferrer will join Casper Ruud's coaching team for the 2027 season, the Norwegian said after his semi-final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Masters.

• Ferrer, who is set to step down from his role as Spain's Davis Cup captain after this month's Finals, will join Ruud's father Christian and Pedro Clar in the 27-year-old's team.

• The Spaniard, a French Open finalist in 2013, coached Alexander Zverev in 2020 and 2021 shortly after his retirement as a player in 2019.

• "Good news travels fast! David Ferrer will be joining the team next year, and needless to say, we're all really excited about what's ahead," Ruud wrote in a post on Instagram after his 6-4 6-4 loss to Alcaraz on Saturday.

• The appointment comes after a disappointing campaign for Ruud, a three-times Grand Slam finalist and former world number two.

• He has not won a title in 2026, the first time that has happened since 2019, dropping to 23rd in the world rankings.