Formula One statistics for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, the 17th race of the 24-round championship:

Lap distance: 6.003 km. Total distance: 306.049km (51 laps)

2024 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco), Ferrari, one minute 41.365 seconds.

2024 winner: Oscar Piastri (Australia), McLaren

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Race lap record: Leclerc, 1:43.009. Ferrari, 2019

Start time: 1100GMT (1500 local)

AZERBAIJAN

The street circuit, with fast and wide straights and a winding and very narrow section through the old town, made its debut in 2016 as the European Grand Prix and has 20 corners.

The name changed in 2017, when the race was held in June. There was no race in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Piastri (2024), Max Verstappen (2022) and Lewis Hamilton (2018) are the only current drivers to have won in Baku despite Ferrari's Leclerc starting on pole for the last four years in a row.

There have been seven different winners in eight races in Azerbaijan.

Only two of the races have been won from pole (Nico Rosberg in 2016 and Valtteri Bottas in 2019) but four winners have started on the front row, including Piastri last year.

Daniel Ricciardo won for Red Bull from 10th on the grid in 2017 and Sergio Perez from sixth in 2021.

Pirelli is bringing its softest trio of tyre compounds to open up the possibility of a two-stop strategy on a street layout with low levels of wear.

Safety cars are a regular feature of races in Baku.

DRIVERS' CHAMPIONSHIP

Piastri leads McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 31 points with eight rounds remaining. Verstappen is third and 94 points off the lead.

CONSTRUCTORS' TITLE

Defending champions McLaren have a first chance to clinch their 10th constructors' championship on Sunday.

The Woking-based team have 617 points, a lead of 337 over Ferrari with Mercedes a further 20 behind and Red Bull fourth on 239.

McLaren, winners of 12 of 16 races so far with seven one-two finishes, need to score nine points more than Ferrari to be sure of the title - unless Mercedes score 12 points more and Red Bull 33 more.

There are a maximum 43 points available in Baku, leaving 346 still to be won from the remaining seven rounds that include three sprint races worth 15 points each.

WINS

Piastri has won seven times this season, Norris five, Verstappen three and Mercedes' George Russell once.

Hamilton has not won since his career 105th victory in Belgium on July 28, 2024.

Verstappen has won 66 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Michael Schumacher on 91.

McLaren have had seven one-two finishes this season.

POLE POSITION

Piastri and Verstappen have been on pole five times each this season, Norris four, Russell and Leclerc once.

PODIUM

Piastri has been on the podium 14 times in 2025, Norris 13.

Leclerc's second place in Monaco remains Ferrari's best of the season. The Monegasque has five podiums for the season. Hamilton has yet to stand on the podium for Ferrari.

POINTS

Piastri is the only driver to have scored in every race this year. The Australian has scored for 42 race weekends in a row, if sprints are included - and in 34 successive grands prix.

Only one driver on the grid has yet to score - Alpine rookie Franco Colapinto.

MILESTONE

McLaren can set a record for winning the constructors' championship with the most races remaining. If they clinch it in Baku, it would be with seven rounds to go - one more than Red Bull who won in 2023 with six rounds left.