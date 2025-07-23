Formula One statistics for the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, round 13 of the 24 race championship:

Lap distance: 7.004km. Total distance: 308.052km (44 laps)

2024 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull one minute 53.159 seconds*

2024 race winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes**

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Race lap record: 1:44.701, Sergio Perez (Mexico) Red Bull 2024.

Start time: 1300GMT (1500 local)

*Verstappen was demoted to 11th on the grid for the use of an additional power unit element. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc started on pole.

**Mercedes' George Russell finished first but was disqualified for having an underweight car. Teammate Hamilton was promoted from second.

The grand prix is the third sprint weekend of the year, with qualifying for the sprint on Friday and the 100km race on Saturday before qualifying for Sunday's main event.

BELGIUM

There is no Belgian driver on the starting grid but Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris have Belgian mothers. Verstappen was also born in Belgium.

This will be the 70th Belgian Grand Prix and 58th at Spa.

Spa is the longest lap in F1, with the fewest laps, and one of the fastest with an average speed of around 230kph. Cars can hit 315kph at Blanchimont.

Three current drivers have won at Spa: Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2024), Leclerc (2019) and Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023).

Michael Schumacher won a record six times at Spa, including from 16th on the grid in a wet 1995 race. Hamilton can equal that tally this year.

CHAMPIONSHIP LEAD

McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads teammate Lando Norris by eight points. Verstappen is third and 69 points off the lead.

In the constructors' standings, McLaren (460 points) are now 238 points clear of second-placed Ferrari (222), with Mercedes third (210) and Red Bull fourth (172).

WINS

Spa last year was Hamilton's most recent win and the record-extending 105th of his career. He has made 368 starts.

Piastri has won five of 12 races this season, Norris four, Verstappen two and Russell one.

Norris is going for three wins in a row for the first time in his career.

Verstappen has won 65 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Michael Schumacher on 91.

Norris has eight career wins, Piastri seven.

McLaren have had five one-two finishes this season, including the last two races.

POLE POSITION

Piastri and Verstappen have been on pole four times this season and Norris three, Russell once.

PODIUM

The McLaren drivers have each finished on the podium 10 times in 2025.

Charles Leclerc's second place in Monaco remains Ferrari's best of the season so far. Hamilton has yet to stand on the podium for Ferrari.

POINTS

Piastri is the only driver to have scored in every race this season. The Australian has scored for 38 race weekends in a row, if sprints are included.

Only one driver on the grid has yet to score - Alpine rookie Franco Colapinto.

MILESTONE

This weekend will be the first grand prix since 2004 without Christian Horner in charge at Red Bull. Mercedes' Toto Wolff (since 2013) is now the longest-serving principal.

Nico Hulkenberg's third place for Sauber at Silverstone, the last race before Spa, removed his unwanted record of being the most experienced driver never to stand on the podium. He did so in his 239th race.

The record reverts to fellow-German Adrian Sutil, who made 128 starts with a best result of fourth.

Mercedes are marking their 600th grand prix weekend as an engine supplier.

Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda is making his 100th start.