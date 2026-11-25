Nov 25 : Formula One statistics for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, the 22nd and penultimate round of the Formula One world championship:

Lap distance: 5.419km. Total distance: 308.611km (57 laps)

2025 pole position: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren one minute 19.387 seconds

2025 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Race fastest lap (2023 layout): Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren 1:22.384 (2024)

Start time: 1600GMT/1900 local

QATAR

Qatar's current Formula One hosting deals runs to 2032.

Verstappen, who clinched his third of four consecutive championships when he won at Lusail in 2023, is going for his fourth successive Qatar victory.

Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, won the first edition with Mercedes in 2021. There was no race in 2022 due to the FIFA soccer World Cup being hosted in Qatar.

Last year was a sprint weekend but this time is run to the regular grand prix format as a night race.

Pole position has been taken by a different driver in every edition: Hamilton (2021), Verstappen (2023), George Russell (2024), Piastri (2025).

The floodlit circuit was resurfaced in 2023 and is fast and flowing, originally conceived for MotoGP, with 16 medium and high-speed corners and no heavy braking. The main straight is more than one km long.

Qatar is one of the most demanding races for tyre wear, with smooth asphalt and high temperatures encouraging graining, and Pirelli and the FIA have imposed a maximum of 27 laps per set, two laps more than last year because the 2026 tyres have been reinforced and cars are generating less aerodynamic load.

That will mean at least two pitstops per driver, with Pirelli bringing the three hardest compounds in its range.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Both titles have been won - Italian Kimi Antonelli taking the drivers' championship in Mexico on November 1 and his Mercedes team securing the constructors' crown at the following race in Brazil.

Verstappen is second overall, 98 points behind Antonelli. Hamilton is 37 points behind Verstappen with Mercedes' Russell and McLaren's Norris a further three adrift.

Ferrari are second in the constructors' standings, 77 points clear of Red Bull with 86 remaining to be won. Red Bull and McLaren are divided by only nine points in the battle for third overall.

RACE WINS

Six drivers have won races this season, with Antonelli leading the way on nine. Verstappen has won four, Norris and Russell three each, Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc one apiece.

Mercedes have won 12 of 21 races, but only one of the last six.

Verstappen has been the form driver in the closing part of the season, with four wins in his last six starts. The Dutch driver is the only one to have been on the podium in all of the last nine races.

Seven-times champion Hamilton has a record 106 victories from 401 starts with three teams. Verstappen has ​won 75 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and ​Michael Schumacher (91).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes ⁠have been on pole 12 times this season — Antonelli seven times and Russell five.

Norris has been on pole four times, Verstappen three. The other polesitters have been Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Hamilton, who has a career record 105.

MILESTONE

Gasly will be making his 199th F1 start this weekend, putting him level with fellow-Frenchman and retired four-times champion Alain Prost. Only Jean Alesi (201) started more.