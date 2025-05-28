(Corrects Sainz's team to Williams)

Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, the ninth round of the 24-race championship:

Lap distance: 4.657 km. Total distance: 307.236 km (66 laps)

2024 pole position: Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren One minute 11.383 seconds

2024 race winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local)

Race lap record: Verstappen 1:16.330 (2023)

SPAIN

The high-downforce Circuit de Catalunya is hosting what will be the 55th world championship Spanish GP, and the last of a 'triple header' of three races on successive weekends.

Lewis Hamilton has won the Spanish GP six times (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), a record he shares with Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen has won four times (2016, 2022, 2023, 2024), and finished on the podium in the last seven Spanish Grands Prix, with Fernando Alonso winning twice (2006, 2013).

Verstappen took his first F1 win in Spain.

The winner at the Circuit de Catalunya, which has a mix of fast and slow corners with two long straights and a smooth surface, has started on pole 24 times in 34 races there.

Overtaking is not easy: the only drivers to win in Barcelona and not start on the front row were Schumacher (third on the grid in 1996), Alonso (from fifth in 2013) and Verstappen (fourth in 2016).

Alonso and Williams's Carlos Sainz are the only Spanish drivers in the race.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins. Since 1951, the Italian team have won 12 times in Spain.

CHAMPIONSHIP

McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' championship by three points from team mate Norris. Verstappen is 22 points behind Norris.

Leaders and champions McLaren are 172 points clear of Mercedes, with Red Bull four further back.

RACE WINS

Piastri has won four out of eight races, Verstappen and Norris two each.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton has a record 105 career victories from 364 starts. Verstappen has won 65 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Schumacher on 91.

Piastri and Norris both have six career wins.

POLE POSITION

Piastri and Verstappen have both been on pole three times this season, Norris twice.

Norris has started on the front row in four of the eight.

Hamilton has a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

PODIUM

Both McLaren drivers have finished on the podium seven times so far in 2025, Piastri seven times in a row.

Leclerc's second place in Monaco was Ferrari's best result of the season so far.

POINTS

Piastri, Norris and Verstappen are now the only drivers to have scored in every race this season after Mercedes's George Russell finished 11th in Monaco.

Piastri has scored for 34 races in a row, the third-longest scoring streak in F1 history.

Aston Martin's double world champion Alonso has yet to open his account, his worst start to a season in 10 years.

Two rookies have yet to score this season - Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Alpine's Franco Colapinto, who replaced Jack Doohan after six races. (This story has been corrected to change Sainz's team to Williams in paragraph 8)