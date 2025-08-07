Fortuna coach blocks out noise from failure of Weissman transfer over Gaza posts

DUESSELDORF, Germany :Fortuna Duesseldorf coach Daniel Thioune said on Thursday he had tried to block out the noise caused by his club's failed attempt to sign Israel forward Shon Weissman following fan protests over the player's social media posts on the war in Gaza.

The second division club was reportedly close to signing the 29-year-old from Spanish side Granada but on Tuesday said in a one-line social media post that, despite their interest in the player, the transfer would not go ahead. They did not say why.

Fortuna fans had opposed a transfer in the previous days, citing the player's 2023 social media posts on the war in Gaza, which had already caused uproar in Spain where he was playing at the time. Among them was one post urging the bombing of Gaza.

"I only focus on sporting issues and I work only with the players we have," Thioune told a press conference. "We did not sign Shon Weissman.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I can only say that those players who I am in charge of play an important role. I have blocked out everything else."

"I am missing a striker in my squad ... and honestly I am someone who stays in my sphere of influence, and that is my team. So it makes little sense to move into spaces I have no responsibility over," Thioune said when asked about the fan reaction over the planned transfer.

Weissman, who has since deleted his 2023 posts, said on social media on Tuesday that he accepted the criticism but made no reference to a Fortuna transfer or specifically their fans' criticism.

"While I accept all criticism, it pains me that the full context was not considered. In a moment of national and personal heartbreak, I remain committed to the values of humanity, sportsmanship, and mutual respect," Weissman said on X.

"It's both possible and necessary to oppose harm to innocent people on both sides. But I won't allow myself to be painted as someone who promoted hate with 3 likes and 1 comment that was deleted instantly."

Israel says it already controls 75 per cent of Gaza after nearly two years of war, which began when militant group Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities in October 2023.

The Gaza health ministry says the death toll since the beginning of the conflict now stands at more than 61,000, mostly civilians.

About 1,200 people were killed, including more than 700 civilians, and 251 hostages taken to Gaza after the Hamas attack on Israel, according to Israeli tallies.