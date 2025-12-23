Foster's sweet strike fires South Africa to 2-1 victory over Angola

Dec 22 : Lyle Foster ‌scored a superb winner from outside the box as South Africa defeated Angola 2-1 in Africa Cup of Nations Group B in Marrakech on Monday, the first time they have won their opening match at the continental finals in 21 years.

South Africa also had a goal disallowed and struck the crossbar, just about deserving the nervy victory as Angola also had chances and will be disappointed not to have got something from the game.

South ‌Africa took the lead on 21 minutes when Oswin Appollis showed ‌neat footwork in the box to work a shooting chance and put the ball in the bottom corner, but Angola equalised before the break as Show got a touch to Fredy’s free kick to steer the ball into the net.

The winning moment came after 79 minutes when Foster was teed up 20 metres out and curled his shot into the top corner to give the bronze medallists from ‍two years ago a positive start to their campaign.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It was a workmanlike performance from South Africa, who do not have the plethora of players in top European leagues that their tournament rivals enjoy, with Foster their only one at Premier League Burnley.

But they are a well-oiled machine under Belgian coach Hugo Broos and ​did enough for a victory that ‌set them well on course for the knockout rounds, with Egypt and Zimbabwe to meet later on Monday in the same pool.

EVEN FIRST HALF

South Africa took the lead after ​a period of sustained possession that led to Khuliso Mudau’s cross, which was touched by both Sipho Mbule and ⁠Foster before Appollis beat two defenders and ‌side-footed into the bottom corner of the net.

Angola equalised on 35 minutes when Fredy’s low free ​kick was touched into the bottom corner by Show, his second goal in his 50th cap for his country to make it 1-1 at the break.

South Africa thought they ‍had retaken the lead when halftime substitute Tshepang Moremi turned his defender and fired low into the ⁠bottom corner of the net, but a VAR review showed Foster was offside in the build-up.

South Africa’s Mbekezeli Mbokazi crashed ​the ball against the crossbar ‌with a rasping shot from 35 yards, before Foster's clinical strike secured all ‍three ​points.