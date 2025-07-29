Logo
Four players each from England and Spain in UEFA's Euro 2025 team of tournament
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after winning the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 Spain's Mariona Caldentey has her shot saved by England's Hannah Hampton during the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 England's Lucy Bronze in action with Spain's Irene Paredes REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 Spain's Patri Guijarro in action with England's Lucy Bronze REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 Spain's Aitana Bonmati in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
29 Jul 2025 12:55AM
Four players each from both finalists were named in UEFA's team of the tournament for the Women's Euro on Monday, as Spain's golden boot winner Esther Gonzalez was sidelined in favour of England strikers Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly.

Russo scored the equaliser for England in Sunday's final and Kelly netted the winning penalty, helping her country secure their second European championship in a row. Kelly's strike late in extra time helped England beat Italy in the semi-finals.

Germany's Jule Brand, who scored two goals and provided two assists for the semi-finalists, was also included among the strikers.

Player of the tournament Aitana Bonmati featured in an all-Spanish midfield, while Hannah Hampton, whose heroics during the penalty shootout ensured victory for England, was picked as the custodian.

The Women's Euros 2025 team of the tournament is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (England).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (England), Irene Paredes (Spain), Elena Linari (Italy), Franziska Kett (Germany).

Midfielders: Patri Guijarro (Spain), Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Forwards: Jule Brand (Germany), Alessia Russo (England), Chloe Kelly (England).

Source: Reuters
