Four players each from England and Spain in UEFA's Euro 2025 team of tournament

Four players each from both finalists were named in UEFA's team of the tournament for the Women's Euro on Monday, as Spain's golden boot winner Esther Gonzalez was sidelined in favour of England strikers Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly.

Russo scored the equaliser for England in Sunday's final and Kelly netted the winning penalty, helping her country secure their second European championship in a row. Kelly's strike late in extra time helped England beat Italy in the semi-finals.

Germany's Jule Brand, who scored two goals and provided two assists for the semi-finalists, was also included among the strikers.

Player of the tournament Aitana Bonmati featured in an all-Spanish midfield, while Hannah Hampton, whose heroics during the penalty shootout ensured victory for England, was picked as the custodian.

The Women's Euros 2025 team of the tournament is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (England).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (England), Irene Paredes (Spain), Elena Linari (Italy), Franziska Kett (Germany).

Midfielders: Patri Guijarro (Spain), Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Forwards: Jule Brand (Germany), Alessia Russo (England), Chloe Kelly (England).