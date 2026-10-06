France come from behind to thrash Belgium 4-1

PARIS, Oct 5 : France came from a goal down to beat Belgium 4-1 in their Nations League Group A1 meeting at the Stade de France on Monday, while Italy secured a 3-1 win over Turkey, their third consecutive match without a loss.

Zinedine Zidane secured his first home win in charge, three days after a 1-1 draw against Italy, thanks to his substitutes.

Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio put the visitors ahead in the 35th minute, but Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise, all on the bench at kickoff, turned the match on its head in the final 15 minutes.

Doue levelled with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box in the 77th minute. Four minutes later, Cherki put his side in front, finishing from an Olise cross. Olise then completed a brace from close range just before and during stoppage time.

In the same Nations League group, Italy secured a 3-1 victory over Turkey with Gianluca Scamacca, Riccardo Calafiori and Pio Esposito scoring, while Aral Simsir had earlier equalised just after the hour mark.

France sit top with 10 points, three ahead of Italy and four clear of Belgium. Turkey are bottom with four defeats from four matches.