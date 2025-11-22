France to face Brazil and Colombia in March friendlies ahead of World Cup

PARIS :France will warm up for next year's World Cup by meeting Brazil and Colombia in two friendly internationals in the United States next March, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced on Friday.

Les Bleus will face Colombia in Florida and Brazil in Boston during the international window between March 23 and 31, around three months before the World Cup finals are staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

"Nothing has been signed yet, but things are well on track for us to be able to breathe American air in March with two prestigious opponents. I think it's the right opportunity, since the World Cup will be held there," Philippe Diallo told a select group of reporters.

"Brazil is seeded, so we're sure we won't face them in the group stage. Colombia could be an opponent, so we'll have to see what Didier Deschamps says. While we wait for the draw, we're making good progress."

France will be seeded for the World Cup draw which will be held in Washington D.C. on December 5, while Colombia will be in Pot 2.

In addition to the March fixtures, Diallo confirmed that the two-times world champions would play two further friendlies in June. He hopes they will take place on home soil so that Deschamps, France's longest-serving national team coach, has the opportunity to bid farewell to the French public as he will be stepping down following the World Cup.