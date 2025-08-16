France forward Coman joins Al-Nassr from Bayern

France forward Kingsley Coman has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a three-year deal, the two clubs said on Friday.

“Al-Nassr ... officially signed a contract with the French star Kingsley Coman”, Al-Nassr said in a statement on X. “Coman’s contract will be valid until 2028.”

The 29-year-old forward joined Bayern on loan from Juventus in 2015 before the transfer was made permanent two years later.

“Ten years after first joining Bayern, Kingsley Coman has left Munich to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia,” the Bavarian club said on its website.

Coman won nine Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and Club World Cup at Bayern. He got the winner in the 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 Champions League final.