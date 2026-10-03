France held to 1-1 draw as Italy dampen Zidane's home debut

Oct 2 : Zinedine Zidane's perfect start to life as France manager came to an end when his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy in their Nations League meeting at the Stade de France on Friday, where the hosts went down to 10 men in the closing minutes.

France had won 1-0 away to both Turkey and Belgium in Zidane's first two games, but after Michael Olise put the French ahead 10 minutes after the break, Alessandro Bastoni levelled for Italy.

Zidane's first home game in charge came against the same opposition he had faced in his final international match as a player.

That 2006 World Cup final, which Italy won on penalties, will forever be remembered for Zidane's headbutt to the chest of Marco Materazzi which led to his red card in extra-time.

France dominated possession early on, pinning the visitors back in their own half, but the first chance fell to Italy when Moise Kean failed to find the net from inside the six-yard box, firing straight at keeper Mike Maignan.

For all France's slick passing and attacking play, Olise's deflected cross clipping the crossbar was the closest they came to scoring in the opening half and before the break Italy created more danger, with Davide Frattesi's goalbound shot taking a touch off a French player and going out for a corner.

France finally put Gianluigi Donnarumma under pressure shortly after the interval. The Italian keeper parried away Desire Doue's shot from distance and recovered in time to block Ousmane Dembele's follow-up effort from point-blank range.

Donnarumma was back in action moments later, diving to deny Olise's curling strike as France came out for the second half all guns blazing and they found the opener from a free kick move.

Rayan Cherki tapped the ball to Olise who curled an unstoppable shot in off the bar but France failed to put Italy away and a defensive lapse allowed the visitors in for a 68th minute equaliser.

France attempted to play the ball out from the back but Lucas Da Cunha failed to control a pass and Bastoni pounced and drove forward before firing past Maignan.

Eduardo Camavinga forced Donnarumma into a flying save late on before Dayot Upamecano received a second yellow card to leave France down to 10 men for the final five minutes.

DE BRUYNE DOUBLE

Belgium beat Turkey 3-0 in the other Group A1 game, with Kevin De Bruyne putting the hosts ahead in the 10th minute after a one-two with Dodi Lukebakio.

Lukebakio twice hit the post before De Bruyne scored again on the hour mark from the edge of the box.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to replace Lukebakio and wrapped up the win 14 minutes from time with his 94th international goal.

France lead the group on seven points, one ahead of Belgium. Italy are on four points with Turkey yet to get off the mark.