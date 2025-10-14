Logo
Logo

Sport

France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine

France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Iceland v France - Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, Iceland - October 13, 2025 France's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Iceland v France - Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, Iceland - October 13, 2025 Iceland's Victor Palsson in action with France's Jean-Philippe Mateta REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Iceland v France - Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, Iceland - October 13, 2025 France's Jean-Philippe Mateta scores their second goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Iceland v France - Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, Iceland - October 13, 2025 France's Maghnes Akliouche in action with Iceland's Mikael Egill Ellertsson REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Iceland v France - Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, Iceland - October 13, 2025 France's Lucas Digne in action with Iceland's Mikael Egill Ellertsson REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
14 Oct 2025 04:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

REYKJAVIK :France’s perfect record in their World Cup qualifying campaign ended when they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Iceland in Group D on Monday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his first goal for Les Bleus to put them 2-1 ahead on his second cap after Christopher Nkunku had equalised for the visitors following Victor Palsson’s opener but Kristian Hlynsson salvaged a point for Iceland.

France remain top with 10 points from four games, three ahead of Ukraine, who beat Azerbaijan 2-1 on Monday.

Les Bleus face Ukraine in Paris on November 13 in what could prove a decisive fixture in the race to qualify for next year’s World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement