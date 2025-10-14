France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine

REYKJAVIK :France’s perfect record in their World Cup qualifying campaign ended when they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Iceland in Group D on Monday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his first goal for Les Bleus to put them 2-1 ahead on his second cap after Christopher Nkunku had equalised for the visitors following Victor Palsson’s opener but Kristian Hlynsson salvaged a point for Iceland.

France remain top with 10 points from four games, three ahead of Ukraine, who beat Azerbaijan 2-1 on Monday.

Les Bleus face Ukraine in Paris on November 13 in what could prove a decisive fixture in the race to qualify for next year’s World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)