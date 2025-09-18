France make four changes for semi-final against England

France have drafted the inexperienced Hina Ikahehegi into their second row to replace suspended captain Manae Feleu for Saturday's Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against England in Bristol.

The 22-year-old Ikahehegi has only started once for Les Bleues in their 84-5 victory over Brazil in Exeter in the pool phase of the tournament but has received a vote of confidence from coaches Gaelle Mignot and David Ortiz.

It had been expected that Charlotte Escudero would move to lock from the back of the scrum but she has been switched to the flank to allow Teani Feleu to come in at Number eight.

Feleu suffered a foot sprain at the start of the World Cup but returned as a substitute in last Sunday’s narrow quarter-final victory over Ireland.

The switch among the loose forwards comes after a nine-match suspension handed to Axelle Berthoumieu for biting in the match against Ireland.

Manae Feleu was handed a three-match suspension for a dangerous tackle in that game.

The other changes are Marine Menager moving from centre to the left wing, allowing Nassira Konde to return at centre, while Carla Arbez plays at flyhalf after concussion ruled out Lina Queyroi.

Despite coming off with a suspected concussion against Ireland, Rose Bernadou starts in the front row.

The bench will be a 5-3 split, rather than the forward-heavy 6-2 split used in the last two matches.

Team: 15-Morgan Bourgeois, 14-Joanna Grisez, 13-Nassira Konde, 12-Gabrielle Vernier, 11-Marine Menager (captain), 10-Carla Arbez, 9-Pauline Bourdon Sansus, 8-Teani Feleu, 7-Lea Champon, 6- Charlotte Escudero, 5-Madoussou Fall Raclot, 4-Hina Ikahehegi, 3- Rose Bernadou, 2-Agathe Gerin, 1-Yllana Brosseau

Replacements: 16-Elisa Riffonneau, 17-Annaele Deshayes, 18-Assia Khalfaoui, 19-Taina Maka, 20-Seraphine Okemba, 21-Alexandra Chambon, 22-Lina Tuy, 23-Kelly Arbez.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)