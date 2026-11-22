PARIS, Nov 21 : France booked another showdown against world champions South Africa in the first Nations Championship final after securing a 45-17 bonus-point victory over Argentina at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Mickael Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, Kalvin Gourgues (two), Emilien Gailleton, Tyler Duguid and Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored tries to help the Six Nations champions clinch the attacking bonus point.

Argentina, who have not won in France since 2014, scored tries through Justo Piccardo and Pablo Matera, with Tomas Albornoz kicking seven points.

Les Bleus topped the Northern Hemisphere standings with 26 points, one point ahead of England, while Argentina sit fourthin the Southern Hemisphere table on 11 points.