France World Cup winner Umtiti retires at 31

Former Barcelona centre back Samuel Umtiti, a key figure in France's triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign, has announced his retirement from soccer at the age of 31.

A product of Olympique Lyonnais academy, Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016, where he made 133 appearances and won seven major trophies, including two LaLiga titles. He last played for Ligue 1 club Lille.

The defender scored the decisive goal in the World Cup semi- final against Belgium and started in the final, where France beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the trophy for the second time.

Umtiti's career was hampered by chronic cartilage damage in his knee.

"After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye... I gave it my ALL with passion and I have NO regrets. I would like to thank all the clubs, presidents, coaches, and players I have had the privilege of working with," Umtiti posted on Instagram late on Monday.