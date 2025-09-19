France's Fourcade lands another gold 15 years late after Russian medals reallocated

MILAN - France's retired multiple Olympic biathlon champion Martin Fourcade has added another gold medal to his collection 15 years after the Vancouver 2010 Games, following the reallocation of Russian Evgeny Ustyugov's medals due to doping violations.

After a years-long legal process, the International Olympic Committee announced all the reallocated medals on Friday.

Russia's Ustyugov had won a relay gold at the 2014 Sochi Games to add to a Vancouver Games gold in the mass start for which Fourcade has now been upgraded to gold, and bronze in the men's relay at the same Games.

Slovakia's Pavol Hurajt was upgraded to silver in the mass start with Austria's Christoph Sumann landing bronze. Russia's relay bronze from Vancouver now goes to Sweden.

Russia relay gold from the Sochi Games is now awarded to Germany, Austria take silver and Norway hold the bronze medal.

Ustyugov had exhausted all appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Swiss courts to delay any final decision.

The 40-year-old had been sanctioned in the fallout of a wider scandal over Russian state-backed doping that has tarnished several editions of the winter and summer Olympics over the past decade.

In 2020 the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russians from competing under their flag at major international sporting events after finding Moscow had tampered with laboratory data.