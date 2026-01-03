Logo
Frank finds it 'difficult to enjoy' being Spurs head coach
Frank finds it 'difficult to enjoy' being Spurs head coach

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 1, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

03 Jan 2026 01:19PM
Jan 3 : Manager ‌Thomas Frank likens his time at Tottenham Hotspur to running a gruelling marathon, saying he is trying to push through a "heavy mile" now that he hopes will pay dividends in the long run.

After their scoreless draw at Brentford on Thursday, Spurs are 12th in the standings with just one win in their last four league games.

During ‌the stalemate, there were chants of "Boring, boring Tottenham" from ‌fans, and Frank was greeted with a chorus of boos when he went to applaud travelling supporters.

Asked if he was enjoying his time in charge of Tottenham, Frank told reporters on Friday: "When you need to put in a big, big shift and it’s not smooth and it’s tough, it’s probably difficult to ‍enjoy it.

"If I run hard I don't enjoy that moment but I know I need to keep my head down and run hard to get through it. We are in a situation where you need to run hard, to stay ​in it.

"When we look back ‌on this spell or maybe this first year when it was tough, you'll think: 'What a learning, what an experience, it made us ​so much better for the future.' So the short answer is: no. The reality ⁠is you can't."

The Danish manager said ‌he understood the frustrations of fans and believed success would change their ​attitude.

"When I put myself out of it and look down, I think: ‘What a privilege to be in charge of this fantastic club ‍in a period where it's a big transition'," Frank said.

"It's definitely a marathon ⁠and it definitely seems like it's one of the more heavy miles I'm on now, ​but head down and ‌keep going."

On Sunday, Spurs host seventh-placed Sunderland.

Source: Reuters
