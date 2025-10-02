Frankfurt ready to bounce back against Bayern after Atletico mauling

BERLIN :Eintracht Frankfurt matches are guaranteed entertainment this season with a record flood of goals for and against them and the Bundesliga club sporting the league's second-best attack and second-worst defence.

With undefeated champions Bayern Munich visiting on Saturday, Frankfurt will need to quickly bounce back from Tuesday's 5-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, if they are to challenge the Bundesliga leaders.

Frankfurt have scored 17 league goals in five matches for a club record, with teenager Can Uzun their top scorer with five.

However, they have also let in 13 - another club record after five matches - with last week's 6-4 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach an example of their fluctuating form.

Every Eintracht match in all competitions this season has seen a total of at least four goals, with their last three matches totalling 23 goals for and against.

"I look forward to the (Bayern) game," Eintracht winger Ansgar Knauff said. "We suffered a real blow (in Madrid) and now we have a chance to do it better against an opponent who is at least as good.

"We play at home. It is a top Bundesliga match. We will do everything we can to keep the game open and in the best case get something from it in the end," Knauff added.

Eintracht, in fourth place on nine points with the youngest team in the league, have a mountain to climb against the Bavarians, who have a maximum 15 points.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern team are in scintillating form, having won all nine matches in all competitions and with top scorer Harry Kane having netted twice as many Bundesliga goals this season as Uzun.

The England captain has already amassed 20 goals for club and country so far this season.

With an impressive 22-3 Bundesliga goal record and five straight wins for their best-ever league start, Bayern show no sign of slowing down.

They crushed Pafos 5-1 in Cyprus in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Kane bagging two goals and France's Michael Olise terrorising defenders with his speed, skill and power once more.

"We will mentally and physically lick our wounds (from the Atletico defeat) that cost us a lot of power," said Eintracht Sporting Director Timmo Hardung.

"The focus then is fully on Bayern and that is what we will prepare for. At home with the fans on our side we can beat anyone."