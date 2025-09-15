Fraser-Pryce caps phenomenal career with final 100m sprint

TOKYO :Jamaican track icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran her final 100 metres at the age of 38 on Sunday, bringing down the curtain on a career that was studded with success but also shattered preconceived notions about age and motherhood in sport.

Three months shy of her 39th birthday, the three-times Olympic and 10-times world gold medallist placed sixth at 11:03 seconds in the World Championships final in Tokyo.

"I'm trying to digest it as best as possible. It has been a phenomenal career," Fraser-Pryce said with a smile, her long hair dyed in the Jamaican colours of green, yellow and black.

"It has been my privilege to represent my country always, and also lead female athletes when it comes to just who they are and how they want to define their legacy."

Giving birth to son Zyon in 2017, Fraser-Pryce has redefined what is possible for women in one of the highest-profile and most competitive sports, winning the 100m at the worlds in 2019 and then retaining that title in 2022.

The sprinter, who was raised by her mother Maxine in a one-room tenement in one of Jamaica's poorest communities, has said she draws inspiration from motherhood.

Standing at the starting line on Sunday was a surreal moment, she said, as she reflected on a career that began in 2007 as a reserve for the 4x100m relay team at the World Championships in Osaka.

"To know that 18 years ago I started as an athlete ... and to be here in this moment continuing to transcend what it means to push the limits and finish on your own terms. By the grace of God, I've been able to accomplish so much.

"At that point (in Osaka) I really didn't know what I wanted to do. I actually didn't even want to run because I didn't feel I measured up to the ladies that were on the team at that point. To be able to have this full circle moment - it speaks to the testament of just hard work, dedication, determination, and setting your own goals."

Far from the insecure 20-year-old then, Fraser-Pryce will be leading her Jamaican teammates in the 4x100m relay next weekend, including 100m silver medallist Tina Clayton, who said the elder sprinter was an inspiration growing up.

"She was someone I looked up to when I grew up," the 21-year-old said. "I always wanted to be like her one day. And this is like a dream come true. I have never imagined this race. It is an honour."

Known affectionately as the "Pocket Rocket" for her diminutive stature - she stands just 1.52 metres (5 feet) tall - Fraser-Pryce's legacy also spans charitable work supporting high school athletes in financial need.